LA County beaches to close Fourth of July weekend

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles County will close its beaches this weekend, from July 3 through July 6. The closures come as Los Angeles continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a tweet.
