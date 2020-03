BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — La Costa Mariscos has temporarily closed its Ice House location off Chester Avenue because of concerns about COVID-19.

“During these trying times, we as a family are doing all that we can to maintain our business,” the owners said on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately, the time has come to close one location, for now.”

The River Walk location remains open for dining and to-go orders.