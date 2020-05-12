L.A. County stay-at-home order likely to be extended through July to fight coronavirus

Traffic flows on California 110 on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. Americans are slowly getting back on the road after hunkering down amid the coronavirus pandemic, though driving still is well below what it was before many states issued stay-at-home orders. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA, LA TIMES) – Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Ferrer said that would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said. But without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home tests that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that restrictions would be completely eased.

Ferrer made the comments as the board debated whether to extend the county’s eviction moratorium for one to three months.

