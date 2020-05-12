Kingston nursing home cases, deaths could slow Kern’s ability to reopen faster

A deadly outbreak at the Kingston Healthcare Facility has slanted the county’s coronavirus numbers and is slowing Kern’s effort to reopen.

On Friday, Governor Newsom took the first step in Phase 2, reopening businesses like florists, clothing stores, and bookstores across the state.

Some counties, like Kern, want to speed ahead through Phase 2, but the governor has guidelines for that.

“Kern County wants to be given the latitude and flexibility to open. We want to trust the judgment of our local public health professionals,” said Kern Chief Administrator, Ryan Alsop. “Kern County is an 8000-square-mile county. We are mostly rural.”



Kern County meets all the governor’s guidelines except two.

First, the governor requires no COVID-related deaths in the past 14 days. Kern has had 10 deaths in the last two weeks.



Second, there can be no more than one case per 10,000 people in the past 14 days. For Kern’s population of 900,000, that would mean no more than 90 new cases in the last two weeks. We’ve had 468.



“Those two provisions currently prevent us from moving through the phases of Stage two quicker,” Alsop said.



However, many of Kern’s cases and deaths come from Kingston, a nursing home in Bakersfield.

Kingston holds 60 percent of the deaths in the county, nine out of the total 15.

With 108 cases, it also accounts for more than eight percent of the county’s total cases.

“It also accounts for nearly half the hospitalizations, from the numbers I’ve seen,” Alsop added.



“We have yet to fully control the outbreak, and I do worry about how this will affect the rest of Kern County,” said Kern Public Health director, Matt Constantine.



So if Kingston is distorting numbers upwards, the county is asking for exemptions to the criteria it doesn’t meet. It’s asking the governor to not let one nursing home affect the entire county’s ability to advance through Phase two.



“That doesn’t mean though that we don’t constantly reevaluate, reassess our position,” Constantine said. “In a population of 900,000, we look at the overall recovery rates and hospitalizations rates—they’re still low.”



The county also hopes to get ahead of the problem to prevent another Kingston-like outbreak from happening.



“We’ve actually been talking to the state since last week about testing all the skilled nursing facility employees and all of the residents,” Constantine said. “We’ve even offered county resources to the state to get this done.”

The county is encouraging local business owners to give their input to Governor Newsom directly. You can do that at covid19.ca.gov.