Kids message honoring their hero father goes viral

Healthcare workers everywhere are being praised for their heroism every day.

But one message of gratitude was especially sweet, after the photo of three children wearing their father’s scrubs captured the hearts of people all over the country.

It gave some a glimpse of what life is like on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it may be affecting loved ones at home.

“I was really just as surprised as anyone else that it went as viral,” Stephanie Scurlock, the wife of a chief general surgery resident in Massachusetts said.

Scurlock posted a photo on Instagram of her three children, Ryan, 6, Rory, 4, and Griffin, 18 months, rocking their dad’s scrubs in April.

The picture soon captured national attention, after it showed the importance of social distancing for some families, especially those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt very blessed to have so many people reaching out and saying, ‘You know, your husband and all the healthcare workers are our heroes,’” Stephanie said.

Originally from Bakersfield, Stephanie said she and her husband, Josh Scurlock met in first grade.

The couple graduated from Stockdale High School.

Years later, they took their journey to Massachusetts, where Josh accepted a position as chief general surgery resident at a central Massachusetts hospital.

However, that hospital is now inundated with COVID-19 patients.

We have 95% capacity in our ICU,” Josh said. “This is after we’ve massively expanded all of our ICU space that we can. Then our IDCU center, which is similar to the Rabobank Arena, is open for patients and we’re also treating patients that are on stretchers there, which reminds me of a war time movie or something, it’s very real to us every day.”

The couple said Josh’s job is tough on the family, especially their children.

“In some way it’s surreal,” Josh said. “When I walk in and my 6-year-old wants to give me a hug, and I have to put my hands up and tell her to back away, and especially with my 18-month-old, Griffin, it’s a little heartbreaking, because he doesn’t understand.”

The coronavirus, taking lives at a much faster rate in Massachusetts, quickly became a concern for Stephanie.

The family takes every measure to keep themselves and their hero safe.

“I’m now stripping down in the garage before I ever even make it into the house,” Josh said, “So that’s a little different. Then there’s a place for my clothes down there and Stephanie is always pointing me to the shower as soon as I walk in.”

In the middle of the unknown, the mother of three took to Instagram to let other families know, they’re not alone.

“It makes you feel like even though you’re alone and in isolation at home,” Stephanie said. “You have a community of people supporting you.”

In the meantime, the family said they will continue to stand by their hero’s side.

“I think we’re just kinda living on a prayer here, that he doesn’t get sick.”