KHSD welcomes back sophomores and juniors to campus; all students now able to return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, sophomores and juniors in the Kern High School District were welcomed back on campus for in-person instruction.

Freshmen and seniors were allowed to return earlier this month, meaning that now all students are able to receive in-person instruction. Distance learning is still an option for families, according to the district.

At-risk students including special education students, students with disabilities and English language learners were the first allowed to return to campus.

“We are welcoming back our final phase of students, so our juniors and our sophomores this week. And there is just a renewed sense of energy on our school campuses,” said KHSD Spokesperson Erin Briscoe-Clarke. “ It’s so nice to have our students who wish to return to in-person instruction back. I know that teachers and the staff and administration are so happy to see their faces back on campus and I know it’s the other way around as well. The students are happy to see their teachers and their friends on campus.”

KHSD said it is working with Kern Medical and the Kern County Public Health Department to set up mobile vaccination sites at schools across the district for students 16 and older who wish to get vaccinated and have parents’ consent. These vaccination sites will also be open to the public.