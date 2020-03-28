KHSD Special Education Department says ‘Thank you’ to district’s food, transportation workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ever since the Kern High School District closed campuses across the county food and service workers have been making meals and deliveries for students with disabilities, so the Special Education Department lined up near the district’s offices to show those food workers their gratitude.

“We just want our community to know, we want our students and staff to know we really care for them and there’s gonna be a time when we’re back on campus making amazing memories,” KHSD coordinator Chad Blaine said.

Director Sandy Niday says once things return to normal, she believes the district will come back closer and stronger than before.