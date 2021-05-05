KHSD holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North High today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic today.

The clinic, in partnership with Kern County Public Health and Kern Medical, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North High School, located at 300 Galaxy Ave. Students and the community will be able to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ups are welcome, but students will be required to fill out a survey before receiving the vaccines.

The district also held a vaccination clinic at Mira Monte on Tuesday.