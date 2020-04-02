KHSD drops meal site, details Spring Break schedule

The Kern High School District is modifying its meal services by consolidating west side schools.

Starting today, the district said there will be no meal services at Centennial High School. However, South High has been added as a meal distribution site.

Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals will still be provided to children ages 2 to 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. this week, the district said.

During Spring Break, KHSD said meal services will be provided Monday through Thursday. There will be no meal services on Good Friday, April 10, and on April 13.