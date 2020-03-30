KHSD deploying buses at school sites to act as WiFi hotspots

The Kern High School District has announced it will deploy school buses to act as WiFi hotspots beginning Tuesday.

The district has released a schedule showing 30-minute bus stops at many of its school sites. There will be directions provided at each stop to connect. The district said no students will be allowed on the bus, but they will be able to connect to WiFi as long as they are in a 150-foot radius of the bus.

Also, all KHSD comprehensive sites are available hotspots to all students in the community. Anyone with a WiFI capable device can connect, the district said.