KHSD cancels Principal Partner’s Day set for Oct. 21 amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has announced it is canceling its annual Principal Partner’s Day this year amid COVID-19.

Principal Partner’s Day, which had been scheduled for Oct. 21, is an “open house” event that invites the community to tour KHSD school sites, interact with teachers and students and get an in-depth look at the range of school site programs and services.

“The Kern High School District continues to expand and provide new opportunities for our students,” said Superintendent Bryon Schaefer. “Although we are unable to gather this year for Principal Partner’s Day, the district maintains its commitment to growing relationships with local businesses, government and educational leaders, and the community.”