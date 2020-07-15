WATCH LIVE: KHSD board to discuss plan for how school will operate this fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District board of trustees is expected to make a decision today on how school will operate in the fall.

The open session of today’s board meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. Associate Superintendent Brenda Lewis will present the board with an outline and process of the reopening of its high schools for the 2020-21 school year, which begins Aug. 12.

The board has debated on whether to allow some level of in-person instruction or opt for distance learning. The executive board of the Kern High School Teachers Association recently recommended that the district keep school campuses closed for at least the start of the school year.