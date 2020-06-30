KHSD board discusses how to reopen schools in the fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s still uncertain what school will look like for Kern High School District students and staff this fall.

During last night’s meeting, the KHSD Board of Trustees reviewed plans and guidelines for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year amid COVID-19. A lot of ideas were tossed around, including a shorter school week and multiple lunch periods, among other options.

In the end, however, no decision was made at the meeting. The board said it wants to talk with teachers and stakeholders before making any decisions about the next school year.

The board plans to hold a special session sometime next month.