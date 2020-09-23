KHSD board approves new learning plan addressing impacts of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new plan for the school year during a special meeting this morning.

The district’s 2020-21 Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan is a new document that replaces the Local Control and Accountability Plan that schools typically approve each year. This new plan takes the recent impacts of COVID-19 into account.

The new plan addresses distance learning and in-person instruction during the pandemic, how to reach students or parents who aren’t participating and how to make up for lost learning.

KHSD recently decided to have the school year start with distance learning only for the first quarter of the semester, after which the district will reassess the situation and determine whether to allow in-person instruction.

When the district does approve in-person learning, it will start off slowly. Students would attend classes on campus once or twice a week and do distance learning the remainder of the week.