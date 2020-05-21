KHSD announces physical graduations will take place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern High School district class of 2020 will walk across the stage for their diplomas after all.

“I’m not going to lie, we all cried,” said Jennifer Noel, Arvin H.S. parent. “We get to see our baby cross the stage and make that achievement.”​

Noel and her daughter Emily Cantu couldn’t hold back their excitement when talking about KHSD’s graduation announcement. ​

“We’ve already missed out on prom, grad night and every other senior activity this year, so graduation is all we have left,” said Cantu, Arvin H.S. senior. “The fact that we’re getting it means so much.”​

Over at the Martinez household, not much was different.​

“I’m excited and I’m ready,” said Andrea Martinez, Golden Valley senior.​

After months of uncertainty, the KHSD board of trustees announced this morning the district is moving forward with physical graduations for the class of 2020 graduates​.

But there will be a few modifications. Graduations will take place later than usual. As of now, they’re scheduled for the week of June 22 at school sites with an optional start time of 8 p.m. due to expected high temperatures​

The ceremonies will be scaled down from years past. Students will be allowed to bring only two guests to the ceremonies. ​And all guests will have assigned seats next to their students on the field.​

The board said plans could change depending on what happens with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. ​