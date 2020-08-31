Coronavirus
REGISTER HERE: KGET hosting another free COVID-19 mobile testing site on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News is hosting another free federal COVID-19 mobile testing site on Wednesday outside our station in downtown Bakersfield.

We’re teaming up with Kern County Public Health to provide an opportunity for self-swab testing from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s happening at Compassion Corner in the parking lot at 22nd and l streets. The site will be staffed by Cal OES, the National Guard and local medical staff.

While walk-ins are accepted, those looking to receive a test are encouraged to pre-register.

