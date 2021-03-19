Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Kevin McCarthy says he may have contracted COVID-19 in November

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy said he may have contracted an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 back in November.

McCarthy told a small group of reporters Friday that he had blood work done before an elbow procedure in December and learned that he had COVID-19 antibodies.

He added he never had a positive test, neither did any of his close staff and has since been fully vaccinated.

McCarthy said he asked doctors pre-surgery to check his blood for the antibodies, then received the vaccine. Days later, doctors told him he had the antibodies and likely had a case of COVID-19 two months before.

McCarthy said he has probably been tested over 50 times during the pandemic and likely contracted the coronavirus sometime right before the election.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News