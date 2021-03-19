Kevin McCarthy says he may have contracted COVID-19 in November

(NBC News) — House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy said he may have contracted an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 back in November.

McCarthy told a small group of reporters Friday that he had blood work done before an elbow procedure in December and learned that he had COVID-19 antibodies.

He added he never had a positive test, neither did any of his close staff and has since been fully vaccinated.

McCarthy said he asked doctors pre-surgery to check his blood for the antibodies, then received the vaccine. Days later, doctors told him he had the antibodies and likely had a case of COVID-19 two months before.

McCarthy said he has probably been tested over 50 times during the pandemic and likely contracted the coronavirus sometime right before the election.