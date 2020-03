BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy sparked upset on Twitter Monday when he tweeted, “Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website.”

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

Many complained that it was racist for McCarthy to refer to the coronavirus as a “Chinese” specific virus.