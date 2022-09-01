BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kernville Unified School District is telling parents because of high levels of COVID-19 it will not provide individual COVID-19 exposure notifications.

In a notice sent Sept. 1 the district said it will reassess the situation every week. Students and staff may not be contracting the disease at school, according to the school district.

The district is encouraging all students to take a few actions to protect each other.

The actions provided by the school district are:

Wear a mask in indoor settings

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms stay home and get tested

If you test positive for COVID-19 isolate and notify the school

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations

To schedule a vaccination appointment for you or your child click here.