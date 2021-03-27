Kernville Union School District confirms positive COVID-19 case

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A member of the Kernville Union School District community recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter on the district website, Superintendent Steven Martinez said the individual was last on school grounds on Thursday. All school areas where the person spent time at will be cleaned and disinfected before they are in use again.

Martinez said the district is reaching out to anyone who has been identified as having had close contact with the individual to recommend home quarantine and COVID-19 testing.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Nurse Randy Fieber at 760-379-2621 extension 578.