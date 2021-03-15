As Kern approaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, mourning families remind us each death is more than a number

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a year like no other: 535,000 deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19, nearly a thousand of them here in Kern County. Mothers, fathers, siblings, friends and none of them, to the families they leave behind, are mere statistical data points.

How do you assign a number, for example, to Maria Franco? She died Jan. 20 from complications of COVID-19 after falling ill just before Christmas. She was 64, but with underlying conditions: lupus and congestive heart failure. Her daughter, Jennifer Bruce, said her mother was a feisty one.

“She was (known for) the sassiness for sure, hands down,” Bruce said. “If I could put it on her headstone without my dad being mad at me I would do it. ‘Queen Sassy.'”

But Maria Franco was all business on the job at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked 14 years. She was Momma Bear to many of her coworkers, but as the receptionist, the professional face that greeted most visitors. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood acknowledged her passing at the time.

“Maria was (a fixture),” he said, “You may not have known her name but if you ever came into the Sheriff’s office you certainly knew her face as she was the gatekeeper and the one who would either let you in with a smile, or didn’t let you in with a smile.”

Franco’s family will miss the sarcasm. They’ll miss the grandmother who didn’t mind babysitting any or all of her eight grandkids who called her “Mimi.” They’ll miss her specialty at Christmas.

“The biggest thing was her tamales,” Bruce said. “This year we didn’t make them. She was the one who knew how to make ‘em. Me and my sister never fully picked it up and I’m kicking myself for that now.”

Kern County moves inexorably toward the one-thousand mark, the coroner’s grim accounting of this health crisis, but those left with holes in their lives don’t care about statistics, or health data, or purple tiers. They remember the flesh and blood loved one who’s no longer here. You can’t put a number on grief or on love.