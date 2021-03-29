Coronavirus
Kern’s Lunch at the Library program returns April 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library announced its Lunch at the Library program will return April 12 to provide a free lunch for anyone between 2 to 18 at three of its locations.

The lunches will be offered at Beale Memorial Library and the Delano and Arvin branches, according to a news release. Kern County Library said it’s one of only 10 No Kid Hungry grant recipients.

“The Kern County Library believes no kid should go hungry and that is why these funds will not only continue the Lunch at the Library program, but expand it in rural areas,” the release said.

