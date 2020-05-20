Kern’s loan program for small businesses vs. the Federal PPP: how do they compare?

Kern County approved its own Small Business Relief Program to help struggling local businesses that have been unable to get a PPP loan.

The PPP, or Paycheck Protection program, was started by the federal government. However, some businesses that applied were denied.

That’s why Kern created its own program, using $25 million allocated from the CARES act.

“We are prioritizing the industries that have been hit the hardest. We are prioritizing restaurants, beauty salons, barbers, hotels,” explained Kern’s Chief Operating Officer, James Zervis. “We’re not looking for big corporate franchises. We’re looking for locally owned and operated businesses with under 50 employees and under five million in gross revenue for 2019.”

“Those that are underrepresented or underprivileged or underserved—the Latino community, African-American community, Vietnamese, whatever it is—we had a voice in this,” said Kern Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president, Jay Tamsi.

The main difference between the federal PPP and Kern’s program is the percentage it requires to be used on payroll.

The PPP requires 75 percent of the loan to be used for payroll costs. Kern’s program allows 34 percent for payroll, 33 percent for rent or utilities, and 33 percent for general working capital.

“The program itself would loan up to $75,000 maximum,” Zervis said.

This amount would be calculated up to four times a business’ monthly payroll, whereas the PPP is based on 2.5 times.

The PPP also requires businesses to bring back staff fully and not cut any wages. Kern’s program doesn’t have those criteria.

In addition, PPP loans must be spent within eight weeks to be forgiven. For Kern’s loans, as long as they are spent correctly within 16 weeks, no interest will be charged.

“The first two weeks, we are targeting local restaurants. The applications would only be received from local restaurants,” Zervis initially said.

However, that was the only point of contention with the plan.

Many supervisors agreed that preference in the first two weeks should not solely be given to restaurants.

With that amendment, the motion was unanimously approved by the board.

The county has partnered with four local banks to give out these loans: Mission Bank, Valley Republic Bank, Valley Strong Credit Union, and AltaOne Credit Union.

These lenders will begin accepting applications starting next week, and they emphasize you do not need to be an existing customer to apply.