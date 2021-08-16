Kern vaccination sites to begin administering 3rd dose to immunocompromised: Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County vaccination sites will begin giving a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to certain immunocompromised people, public health officials say.

A third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may benefit those with certain medical conditions including organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment and those with untreated or advanced HIV, according to Kern County Public Health. Those who qualify should speak with their healthcare provider.

“This new authorization is an added layer of protection for those who are at the highest risk for severe, prolonged illness from COVID-19,” Brynn Carrigan, Kern’s public health director, said in a news release. “We continue to recommend all eligible persons be vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.”

Public Health said it is following FDA authorization and the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in allowing for a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose.

A followup dose is not recommended for people who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To find a site or make an appointment, visit www.kernpublichealth.com or www.MyTurn.ca.gov.