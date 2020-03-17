Kern Transit, GET Bus prepare for service changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Bus riders who rely on transit can expect changes to service as Kern Transit and GET Bus prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit lines Kern Transit and GET Bus said their administrative offices are closed. Kern Transit it intends to operate on a regular schedule but it may become necessary to cancel trips on short notice.

GET Bus said it is preparing on reducing service levels based on demand in the coming days.

Kern Transit asks riders to limit rides to essential trips only.

Kern Transit riders can call 1-800-323-2396, option 1 to speak with a staff member, visit their website, or follow their social media pages for more information.

For more information about GET Bus service, visit www.getbus.org or call 869-2438.

As of Monday night, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kern County.