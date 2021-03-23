Kern to move into red tier tomorrow, county confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health confirmed this morning that the county will move into the red tier tomorrow.

Director Brynn Carrigan said the state will announce later today that the county has met red tier metrics for the second straight week and that indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms and other businesses can reopen with modifications or expand capacity as soon as Wednesday.

Carrigan said Kern has an adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 5.5 per 100,000 people, a positivity rate of 2.8 percent and a health equity positivity rate of 3.9 percent.

Carrigan said Kern County’s positivity rates already meet orange tier metrics. When California hits its goal of vaccinating four million doses administered in the lowest quartile, the case rate requirement for the orange tier will ease from 3.9 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people to 5.9 or fewer per 100,000.

Carrigan said the county could move into the orange tier as soon as April 7.