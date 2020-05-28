Kern schools expected to reopen by fall, classes starting in early August

On Wednesday, California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond announced most schools will be back in session this fall.

The major school districts in Kern County say they expect to start in-person classes as soon as August.

However, classes will have new restrictions

“Students and staff should be wearing a face-covering,” Thurmond said. “There will be smaller class sizes, less students on the school bus. There will be individuals who will be taking temperatures of students.”

This is what the new normal could look like for six million students and 10,000 schools across the state.

“Some parents are asking for distance learning. Other parents are saying, I’ve got to get back to work. And so we expect there will be a balance of instruction between distance-learning and in-class instruction,” Thurmond said.

The biggest hurdle in the way so far has been access to computers and Internet.

“Some 600,000 students are waiting for a computing device, and up to 400,000 students have an immediate need for an Internet hotspot. That means that California needs at least $500 million,” Thurmond explained.

Some wonder where this money will come from, especially with budget cuts to education. That’s why California is calling for help from the federal government, philanthropists, and big corporations like Verizon and T-Mobile.

“We are asking California companies to step up,” Thurmond said. “They will provide free Internet for those who don’t have it don’t have it, that they have plans for reduced-cost Internet.”

The state hopes to close this digital divide by the time schools are ready to welcome students back.

“There’s not going to be a common open for every single school in the district. We got 10,000 schools. There is no one size fits all,” Thurmond said.

The decision on opening dates comes down to local districts.

The Kern Superintendent of Schools released a statement: “A school re-opening taskforce has been meeting for the past several weeks, which is made up of educational partners from districts small and large throughout the county. The group’s charge is to consider and plan for a variety of possible scenarios and make recommendations for all Kern County districts to consider, with the understanding that there will not be a one-size-fits-all strategy. Important note, it will ultimately be up to each individual school district to decide what their individual opening plans will look like for the 2020-21 school year. Those exact plans likely will not be made until sometime later in the summer.”

Several school districts told us they are looking at the date of August 12th. Those include Kern High, Bakersfield City, Panama Buena Vista Union, as well as Rosedale Union, Greenfield, and Norris.

These districts say they will make final decisions about the date at their respective board meetings in June.