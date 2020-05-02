Kern River Valley residents raise concerns as visitors pack lake area for second week in a row

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — In the Kern River Valley, residents in Lake Isabella are asking visitors to stay home.

Their plea comes after hundreds of visitors packed the lake area as a relief from hot weather.

On Friday evening, campers started showing up for the second weekend in a row.

Residents there say they’re concerned because visitors aren’t observing social distancing and putting others at risk.

“They should come back after this quarantine is over and then we’d be more than happy to have them, we’d be welcoming them with open arms,” resident Amelia May said.

“We have a large elderly community. They’re at risk of exposure because we don’t know who has coronavirus right now, we don’t have everyone being tested.”

Residents say there are several signs around the lake that clearly say “No camping.”