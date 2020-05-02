Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Kern River Valley residents raise concerns as visitors pack lake area for second week in a row

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — In the Kern River Valley, residents in Lake Isabella are asking visitors to stay home.

Their plea comes after hundreds of visitors packed the lake area as a relief from hot weather.

On Friday evening, campers started showing up for the second weekend in a row.

Residents there say they’re concerned because visitors aren’t observing social distancing and putting others at risk.

“They should come back after this quarantine is over and then we’d be more than happy to have them, we’d be welcoming them with open arms,” resident Amelia May said.

“We have a large elderly community. They’re at risk of exposure because we don’t know who has coronavirus right now, we don’t have everyone being tested.”

Residents say there are several signs around the lake that clearly say “No camping.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News