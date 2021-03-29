Kern residents in all but six zip codes can now get COVID-19 vaccine, county says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents in all but six zip codes are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kern County Public Health.

The department said the state is now allowing anyone living in zip codes that fall under Quartile 1 or 2 of the Healthy Places Index to get the vaccine. In Kern County, only six zip codes don’t fall under the index: 93287, 93311, 93312, 93314, 93531 and 93561.

Three of those are Bakersfield zip codes. The others represent areas of Tehachapi, Keene and Woody.

KCPH says the MyTurn system has not yet been updated to reflect this new eligibility.

The department has launched a web page where residents can check to see if they live in a zip code that is eligible under the new rules. If so, they will receive a special code to use for scheduling a vaccination appointment at the Kern County Fairgrounds.