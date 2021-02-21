Kern County residents can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations through state’s new MyTurn system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the state’s new MyTurn system.

The county said the system went live earlier this morning. However, it is only currently available for residents in Phase 1A — healthcare workers and individuals who are 65 years of age or older.

Starting Monday, food and agricultural workers, education and childcare workers, and emergency services workers will be eligible to receive vaccinations in Kern County. However, the county said the MyTurn system has not been updated yet to reflect the newly eligible groups and it is not known at this time when that will happen.

Due to this, residents in Phase 1B can use Kern County Public Health’s call center to schedule an appointment at the Kern County Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic until the MyTurn system starts allowing appointments to be made for those groups.

Residents who have already received their first dose at the fairgrounds site between Feb. 3-20 will receive a call a week prior to the second dose date at the phone number provided during their first visit.

Those who do not receive a call should call 661-321-3000 to schedule their second dose appointment.

The MyTurn system now determines who is eligible to receive the vaccine. Therefore, the county says it cannot adjust the eligibility criteria. Anyone can register to be notified when they’re eligible.

MyTurn is being rolled out in phases across the state, with Kern participating in Phase 1 of the rollout. The county said the system will eventually become the only way California residents will be able to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MyTurn tracks eligibility, appointment scheduling, registration, vaccine allocation and management.

For more information about MyTurn, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.