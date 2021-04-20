Kern remains in Orange Tier, Public Health says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials said the county remains in the state’s Orange Tier based on adjusted COVID-19 case and positivity rates a week after moving into it.

Kern must remain in the Orange Tier for at least three weeks before moving into the Yellow Tier, the least restrictive tier under the state’s plan, which impacts which businesses can reopen or expand capacity.

“Our community has made great progress within the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and we appreciate the efforts of our residents. We urge everyone to continue to practice healthy habits and to get vaccinated if 16 or older,” public health officials said in a news release. “Vaccination remains a vital tool to emerge from this pandemic and to reopen our local economy.”