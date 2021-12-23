Kern Public Health will release COVID-19 numbers only one more time in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health announced the department will release COVID-19 infection numbers one more time in 2021.

On Friday, officials reported 227 new cases and four new deaths. The COVID-19 death toll is at 1,905 in Kern County.

According to state data — updated on Thursday, Dec. 23 — 106 people are hospitalized with the virus, while 28 more are in intensive care units.

There are no reported cases of the omicron variant in Kern County.

Public health officials will provide an update on Monday, Dec. 27 and not until Jan. 3, 2022 due its winter recess.