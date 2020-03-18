Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Live Now
Kern County Public Health gives update on first confirmed coronavirus case in Kern County.

Kern Public Health waiting on COVID-19 test results for 100 local residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kern County Public Health Services Department is waiting for COVID-19 test results for 100 local residents, the department confirmed in a video briefing posted this morning.

KCPH said 141 people have been tested so far for the virus in Kern County, of which 40 have come back negative. One has come back presumptive positive, the visitor to Kern County that the department announced yesterday.

KCPH said eight people who recently traveled to Iran or China are currently in its monitoring program and that 30 people in total have participated in the program.

There are still no confirmed cases of Kern County residents with COVID-19, according to the department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News