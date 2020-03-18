Kern Public Health waiting on COVID-19 test results for 100 local residents

The Kern County Public Health Services Department is waiting for COVID-19 test results for 100 local residents, the department confirmed in a video briefing posted this morning.

KCPH said 141 people have been tested so far for the virus in Kern County, of which 40 have come back negative. One has come back presumptive positive, the visitor to Kern County that the department announced yesterday.

KCPH said eight people who recently traveled to Iran or China are currently in its monitoring program and that 30 people in total have participated in the program.

There are still no confirmed cases of Kern County residents with COVID-19, according to the department.