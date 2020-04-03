Coronavirus
Kern Public Health: Two people have died, 176 tested positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of Friday, two people have died and a total of 176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kern County.

“We offer our condolences to the family and are thoughts are with them during this tragic time,” Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine said in a news release. “We encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”

According to public health officials, 26 of Kern’s positive cases have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Thirty-three people have been released from isolation because they met Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria showing they were no longer infectious.

Most people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.

