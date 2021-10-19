Kern County to participate in COVID-19 antibody study

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will be participating in CalScope’s second antibody study to help health professionals determine how many Californians have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Surveys and a free finger-prick blood sample antibody test will randomly be sent out to households in Alameda, El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Diego, and Shasta counties for the study, according to Kern Public Health. The study will not ask for any identifying information.

CalScope will send out 200,000 invitations to households in the participating counties, which started on Oct. 15.

Kern County Public Health is teaming up with the California Department of Public Health, Stanford University School of Medicine, Enable Biosciences, Exa Health, and other county public health departments to conduct the study.

