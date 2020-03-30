Kern Public Health announces eight new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has announced eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 60.

Most of the new cases are residents from east Bakersfield, according to the department. Currently, there are 33 cases in west Bakersfield, 11 in east Bakersfield, 11 in the Valley area of western Kern County, two in the mountain areas and two in the desert areas.

There have been 1,995 tests conducted in Kern County, of which 1,005 were negative and 930 are pending. Seven of the cases required hospitalization, according to Public Health.

The new numbers were announced as part of a joint KCPH press conference with city and county officials this morning. Prior to this morning, there had been 51 cases and one death, a woman from Delano.

During the press conference, Constantine said the state is sending 15 trailers to Kern County to help homeless people who are either suspected of having COVID-19 or have tested positive.

“This would allow stabilized housing for these individuals during their treatment time,” Constantine said.

The county is working with the Kern County Fairgrounds to house these trailers, Constantine said. Kern Medical Center will be responsible for treating the patients, according to KCPH.

Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd said homeless individuals who are housed in the trailers for isolation will receive both physical and behavioral health services, largely through telehealh, meaning there won’t be much physical contact.

“This will keep individuals who have these exposures from getting out and about, being in shelters or other locations where they can spread this disease,” he said.

In addition to the trailers, the fairgrounds will also house the county’s alternative care site, which would take in overflow COVID-19 patients if hospitals reach a point where they are no longer able to admit more patients.

“If all 10 hospitals were to receive patients beyond their ability, we need to be able to take care of those individuals who exceed those capabilities,” Constantine said.

At the press conference, county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop announced that free Wi-fi is available around all county buildings for those in need of internet.

This is a developing story.