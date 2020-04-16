Kern Public Health announces 12 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 12 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 574.

There are 331 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 144 cases while there are 57 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 33 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 203 people have recovered from the virus and 337 are isolating at home. An additional 22 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 283 are residents in Bakersfield East and 183 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 68 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 15 in the mountain region and 16 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 4,214 tests have come back negative and 3,242 are pending.

The department has released a new dashboard with detailed information about local COVID-19 cases. To see the dashboard, visit kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/