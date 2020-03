There are currently 341 pending local tests of COVID-19, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said on Wednesday that 578 tests have been completed and that 221 have come back negative. The department said there are four people in the department’s monitoring program.

There are currently 15 Kern County residents who have tested positive for the virus and one visitor to the county who also tested positive. All are at home recovering, the department said.