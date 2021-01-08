Kern Public Health says state officials OK wider access to COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health said state officials are now allowing COVID-19 vaccines to be given to a wider range of people, primarily, more local healthcare workers.

“The state today said that we can vaccinate anybody in Tier 2 and Tier 3 concurrently, which is still mostly healthcare workers. It broadens it to laboratory workers, dentists and a wider variety of healthcare,” Kern Public Health director Matt Constantine said.

Constantine said most healthcare and and longterm care facility residents have already received the vaccine.

Tiers 2 and 3 distribution covers primary healthcare clinics, correctional facilities, urgent cares, public health field staff, lab workers and dental clinics.