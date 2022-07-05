BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,145 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 259,925 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,469 deaths, and 247,855 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 684,536 negative COVID-19 tests and 259,925 positive tests, while 906 tests are pending.

There have been 3,974 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,478 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 42,936 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 151 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 123,935 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,926 of them being hospitalized and 1,124 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 486,640 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 434,011 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 23.38, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 38.95.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.