BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,139 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 249,980 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,452 deaths, and 242,271 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 670,233 negative COVID-19 tests and 249,980 positive tests, while 918 tests are pending.

There have been 3,548 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,355 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 38,096 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 118,864 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,923 of them being hospitalized and 1,114 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 484,798 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 435,453 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 16.70, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 60.60.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.