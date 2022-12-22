BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,699 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 300,623 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,583 deaths and 291,611 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 567,865 negative COVID-19 tests and 300,623 positive tests, while 1,362 tests are pending.

There have been 5,289 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,158 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 59,273 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 197 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 148,263 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,946 of them being hospitalized and 1,188 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 494,774 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 425,877 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 12.80, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 22.08.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.