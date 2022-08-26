BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 977 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 278,574 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,518 deaths and 268,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 699,884 negative COVID-19 tests and 278,574 positive tests, while 1,095 tests are pending.

There have been 4,432 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,648 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 51,424 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 786 of them being hospitalized and 172 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 134,076 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,927 of them being hospitalized and 1,150 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 490,283 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 430,368 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 13.49, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 20.95.

