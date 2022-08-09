BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 970 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 272,985 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths and 261,985 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 694,512 negative COVID-19 tests and 272,985 positive tests, while 974 tests are pending.

There have been 4,243 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,551 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 49,055 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 785 of them being hospitalized and 162 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 130,866 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,141 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 489,008 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 431,643 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 13.53, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 26.69.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.