BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,468 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 261,393 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,478 deaths and 248,193 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 685,719 negative COVID-19 tests and 261,393 positive tests, while 1,091 tests are pending.

There have been 4,056 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,541 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 43,973 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 154 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 124,362 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,927 of them being hospitalized and 1,128 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 486,912 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 433,739 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 27.26, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 33.56.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.