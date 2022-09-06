BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 762 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 281,763 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,532 deaths and 269,764 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 702,340 negative COVID-19 tests and 281,763 positive tests, while 953 tests are pending.

There have been 4,791 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,807 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 52,389 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 786 of them being hospitalized and 178 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 136,300 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,157 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 490,940 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 429,711 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 11.38, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 20.36.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.