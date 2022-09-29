BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,903 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 288,301 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,549 deaths and 276,968 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 709,878 negative COVID-19 tests and 288,301 positive tests, while 1,018 tests are pending.

There have been 5,106 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,162 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 53,982 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 185 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 141,229 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,943 of them being hospitalized and 1,166 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 492,678 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 427,973 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 6.40, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 9.52.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.