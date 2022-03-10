BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 175 cases on Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 240,705 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,182 deaths. The department reports 230,243 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 617,834 negative COVID-19 tests while 854 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 74 people are in a hospital and 11 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 2,038 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 90 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 904 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 30,091 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 652 of them being hospitalized and 117,594 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,796 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.