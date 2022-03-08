BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 162 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 240,461 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,167 deaths, and 227,804 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 616,118 negative COVID-19 tests and 240,461 positive tests, while 833 tests are pending.

There have been 2,022 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 29,684 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 643 of them being hospitalized and 87 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 117,749 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,779 of them being hospitalized and 892 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 470,617 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 450,034 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 7.54, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 15.96.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.