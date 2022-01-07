Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,527 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,527 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 169,213 cases and 1,931 deaths. The department says 49,892 residents have recovered and 108,272 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,046 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 167 are in a hospital and 31 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 564,638 tests have come back negative and 1,558 are pending.

There have been 98,707 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 28,532 in those 50 to 64 years old, 27,371 in those under 18 and 14,468 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 21 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,744 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

READ MORE: All adults eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.